Birthday: August 6th 1966

Birthplace: Miami Florida

Sybrina Fulton is the mom of 17 year old Trayvon Martin who was killed in 2012 by neighborhood watch George Zimmerman. Trayvon was visiting his father for his birthday in Sanford Florida. Trayvon had been there 3 weeks and just turned 17 before his passing. She and his father Tracy had divorced in 1999 when Trayvon was 5 years old. Over a year later Sybrina Fulton continues to stay strong after the shocking verdict announcing Zimmerman was a free man. But Sybrina has remained strong.

Sybrina Fulton currently lives in Miami Dade County Florida. Fulton worked as a Miami-Dade government employee, the newspaper reported. She also worked as a school teacher at Miami Jackson Senior High School. She has two children Jahvaris Fulton who is 23 years old now and Trayvon. Sybrina is currently unemployed and was able to hire an attorney through donations made by Global Grind who set up a memorial fund. Her son was buried in Dade Memorial Park.