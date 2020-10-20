9 Ways to Take a Break from Your Busy Life in 2020

It’s not a secret that most of us lead very busy lives. In the times where the daily schedule is jam-packed, it’s hard to relax and take a break. We can push through by motivating ourselves because we all know that the hard work pays out in the end, but nevertheless, we deserve a break. Sure, we get mandatory vacation days once a year, but however those two weeks end up being great, very soon we feel like we could go at it again. It’s only natural to want to relax, it’s a part of who we are. But, what can we do to relax on the regular? If you’re not sure what the answer to that question is, stick around, we’re going to give you a few tips.

1. Try and sleep more

We all know that we should sleep at least 7 to 9 hours a day. However, with so many things to do in a day, we end up sleeping a lot less. It’s only natural to want to relax and watch a game or a TV show after a long stressful day, however, if you end up binge-watching your favorite sitcom until 3 am and you have to get up at 6 or 7 am, you’re going to feel beat before even tackling what the day has to offer. So, try and avoid that. Extra few hours of sleep are going to help you out tremendously. Watch the shows on the weekend when you can sleep late.

2. Take longer baths

Not showers, baths. First of all, you don’t want to waste water by showering for an hour, but filling up a bathtub from time to time and enjoying a few scented candles or incense sticks while listening to some Sade (or Slayer, if that relaxes you) will do wonders for you. Fill your tub with water, make bubbles, throw some bath salts in there and enjoy yourself, you’ve deserved it. If you don’t have a bathtub, well, then this next one might be more suitable for you.

3. Go to the spa

Going to the spa might just be the ultimate relaxing experience. Putting on that white, cotton robe, getting massages, relaxing in the sauna or a massage tub can really put your mind at ease. Sure, it’ll cost you some money, but, you don’t have to do it more than once a month. Just an occasional weekend at the local spa can be beneficial. Don’t forget the facials, you might go out of a spa feeling relaxed but the eyebags will tell a different story.

4. Cut down on drinking and snacking

Sure, a glass of wine or a pint of beer is just what you need after a long, dreadful day at work, but, if it becomes a habit, you’re not only removing the joy from the occasional drink, you’re also ruining your health. The same thing applies to snacks. Sure, they’re a great addition when you’re watching a movie, but they’re not so healthy, to be honest. Also, stress eating is a serious problem, that will only make you feel worse in the long run and you don’t want that.

5. Take a vacation

This might seem like a stretch given the fact that you have to work and the weekends never really feel like a vacation, however, there is a way. Who’s to say that you cannot take a vacation on a Wednesday? Yes, your boss, we hear you. However, there’s this little thing called ‘sick days’, you might’ve heard of them. We’ve all used from time to time, usually when we’re sick, but, they could come in handy when you need some time to relax and let’s face it, a little white lie never hurt anyone. If you, however, need proof you’re unable to come to work because of an illness, not because you’re craving a trip to the beach, check out bestfakedoctorsnotes.net and see if they can help.

6. Listen to music

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that everyone loves music. The great thing about music is, you can listen to it everywhere at any time. To be fair, that’s not entirely true, but you get the point. Music can transform a task or a situation from a boring chore to a fun activity. Just imagine how much easier dishwashing would be if you’ve jammed to some of your favourite tracks. Whatever you do, try and liven up the situation with music, there’s no way it’ll make it worse.

7. Turn off your phone

If the first thing you do when you open your eyes is grab your phone and check for emails or messages, you need a break. We’ve become so dependent on our phones, even the stuff we’re supposed to do for fun on them are becoming a chore. Whenever you can, take a break from the phone. It’s not that big a deal if you miss a call or a text message, the world won’t stop turning if you do. That game you’re playing, if it’s frustrating you because you can’t level up, it’s not worth it. Turn it off and enjoy the silence for a little while. It’ll be soothing, we promise.

8. Create something

Even if you feel like you’re the most talentless person in the world when it comes to singing, painting, playing an instrument or even sculpting – do it either way. You’re not painting for an exhibit at the MoMa, nor are you writing a poem for everyone to read. Investing your time into something creative can be therapeutic, to say the least. Unleash your stress, anger, sadness, whatever you’re feeling and it’ll make you feel better.

9. Work out

Although this might seem like another thing that’s going to jam your already hectic schedule, it doesn’t have to be. You don’t have to sing up for training five days a week or join a gym. All you need to do is let out some steam from time to time. Go punch a bag or do yoga, whatever relaxes you. Just find a way to unwind and take a break from work.

These are just some of the endless possibilities when it comes to blowing off some steam. Whatever you do, don’t let it consume you. You must find a way to take a break from everything and just enjoy life.