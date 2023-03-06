Training Requirements For Armed Security Officers: 6 Things To Know in 2023

Are you considering a career as an armed security officer? Or perhaps you’re currently serving in that role and want to brush up on the necessary training?

In any case, it’s critical to understand the processes required to become a competent and successful armed security professional with proper training. Read this article to find out six things you should know regarding armed security officer training requirements. From fundamental weapons training to continuous education, this article has got you covered. So saddle up and prepare to learn everything it takes to confidently protect and serve!

History Of Armed Security Training

Armed security training has a long and varied history. Early training was frequently centered on teaching officers how to handle guns, followed by more advanced topics like marksmanship and battle tactics. Nonetheless, the emphasis on armed security training has altered in recent years to include greater emphasis on de-escalation tactics and conflict resolution.

Most armed security guards nowadays are trained by certified security corporations or government organizations. Training programs are generally four to eight weeks in length and cover topics like gun safety, use of force, first aid, report writing, and arrest procedures. Officers who have completed their training must usually pass a written exam as well as a shooting competence test before they may be certified to function in an armed capacity.

Essential Elements Of The Training

The training standards for armed security guards are stringent and vary by state. In most situations, the training will consist of passing a guns safety course, a firearms proficiency exam, and a background check. While assessing the training needs of armed security guards, bear the following in mind:

Typically, the first stage in the training procedure is to complete a weapons safety course. This training will teach you the fundamentals of gun safety and handling, as well as provide you with the opportunity to practice with a handgun.

Another typical need for armed security guards is the ability to pass a weapons competence exam. This exam will measure your understanding of gun safety as well as your ability to operate a handgun appropriately.

A background check is also conducted in the end to ensure that you do not have past criminal records and that you are eligible for the role.

Eligibility Criteria To Become An Armed Security Officer

To become an armed security officer, a few prerequisites must be met. First and foremost, there must be no criminal history. A background check will be undertaken as part of the application procedure. Second, adequate training must be completed, which includes both classroom and on-the-job training. To be licensed, the candidate must pass a state-specific test after finishing training.

The ideal applicant for an armed security officer role is detail-oriented, quick-thinking, and cool under pressure. They should also have strong communication and people skills because they will be engaging with the public on a regular basis.

Candidates must also complete additional special criteria in some jurisdictions, such as possessing a valid driver’s license or being a US citizen, before they may become an armed security officers.

The Benefits Of Being An Armed Security Officer

Becoming an armed security officer has several advantages. Among these advantages are the following:

1. The capacity to discourage crime:

These security officer deters crime far more effectively than an unarmed one.

2. The capacity to defend yourself and others:

In the case of an assault, armed security officers will be able to protect themselves and the people around them better than unarmed security officers.

3. The ability to respond rapidly to a threat:

An armed security officer can respond to a threat considerably faster than an unarmed security officer since they do not have to wait for the backup to detain a suspect or deal with a crisis.

4. Increased salary:

Because of the extra responsibility that comes with being armed, most firms are prepared to pay armed security employees more than unarmed security officers.

5. Job happiness:

For individuals who take on the duty of armed security officer, the extra responsibility can be a source of employment pleasure.

6 Things To Know About The Process Of Becoming An Armed Security Officer?

Read below to find out six things about the complete training procedure.

1. Finish a training program:

Before becoming an armed security officer, you must complete a state-approved training program. The length of the program varies per state, although most last between 8 and 16 weeks.

2. Satisfy physical criteria:

Armed security guards must be able to meet physical requirements such as lifting 50 pounds and running one mile in a particular amount of time.

3. Pass a background check:

In order to be recruited, all armed security guards must pass a background check. This check will look into your criminal background as well as any previous incidences that may have rendered you ineligible for the job.

4. Get a guns license:

Armed security officers must receive a firearms license from their state of employment in order to carry a handgun while on duty. The method for earning this license varies by state, but it often includes taking a weapons safety course and passing a written test.

5. Maintain guns competence:

Once you have received your firearms license, it is critical to maintaining your firearms proficiency by frequently practicing at a shooting range. Every year, most states require armed security professionals to re-qualify with their handguns.

6. Take continuing education classes:

In order to stay current on rules and procedures, most states require armed security guards to complete continuing education courses.

Conclusion

Security staff with arms are essential to maintaining the safety of people and property. People interested in working in this profession must be aware of the training necessary to succeed. In order to decide if training for armed security employment is the best option for you, this piece discusses six things you should be aware of. You will without a doubt have all the information you require to make an educated choice about working in this industry with the help of this guide.