Singer
Who is Malik Williams?
- 1. Malik Williams’ net worth is estimated at $200K. The “brand ambassador” was signed on to the show 2 months into filming Love and Hip Hop Miami. He rumored salary is $1,000 per episode but also in his contract is a $20,000 fee for attending the reunion special which will film in March.
- 2. Malik’s ex is co-star Jeffrey aka JT. Jeffrey is currently dating Bobby Lytes, an openly gay Miami rapper. On the series viewers will see Malik battle with coming out the closet and dealing with his feelings for his ex Jeffrey.
Sun kissed ☀️ pic.twitter.com/FAgEx207zw
— Malik Williams (@Malik__Williams) September 4, 2018
- 3. Malik is also a singer. He released his new single “Only One” on itunes during his Love and Hip Hop Miami premiere.
- 4. He was born November 2, 1985. He had a big 32nd birthday at one of Miami’s hottest night club’s Liv.Facebook Comments
MY SINGLE RELEASE BRUNCH THIS SUNDAY At @bb_sundays the livest #SocialBrunchExperience 🔥🔥🎶🎶 in S. Florida.
Brunch (11am-Until) 🍾💃🏾🕺🏾@thelegendarybre @djslickrickent5 @cafeiguanapines @donpmiami @dukesmiami 🎥🔥🔥 BE THERE ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/qDe0weybJB
— Malik Williams (@Malik__Williams) September 25, 2018