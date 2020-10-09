Singer

Who is Malik Williams?

Source: love-hip-hop.fandom.com

Who are Malik Williams? 4 Things You Didn’t Know

    • 1. Malik Williams’ net worth is estimated at $200K. The “brand ambassador” was signed on to the show 2 months into filming Love and Hip Hop Miami. He rumored salary is $1,000 per episode but also in his contract is a $20,000 fee for attending the reunion special which will film in March.
    • 2. Malik’s ex is co-star Jeffrey aka JT. Jeffrey is currently dating Bobby Lytes, an openly gay Miami rapper. On the series viewers will see Malik battle with coming out the closet and dealing with his feelings for his ex Jeffrey.

  • 3. Malik is also a singer. He released his new single “Only One” on itunes during his Love and Hip Hop Miami premiere.
  • 4. He was born November 2, 1985. He had a big 32nd birthday at one of Miami’s hottest night club’s Liv.Facebook Comments

