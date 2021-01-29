Are Visa Gift Cards a Safe Way to Make a Casino Deposit in 2021?

While it is very important to play at a legitimate casino, this is not the only way to gamble safely with real money online. Your chosen payment method also determines a lot. This is because your payment option serves the vital role of linking your bankroll to the online casino. You have to be sure that your funds are secure from the time you make a deposit request to the time the casino site receives it.

Banking options like prepaid cards need to have additional security measures to protect users’ funds even if the cards get into the wrong hands. If you prefer using cards to make casino deposits, you will find many options like Visa gift cards available.

Visa gift cards are prepaid cards loaded with a fixed amount that you can use to purchase goods or pay for services anywhere Visa cards are allowed. They have been tested and trusted, but even at that, can you use visa gift cards at casinos? Are visa gift cards safe for casino deposits? This article answers these questions and covers everything you need to know about visa gift card online gambling.

Can you use a prepaid Visa for online gambling?

The simple answer is yes. You can use any form of prepaid Visa card at most online casinos that accept credit cards. There are two main types of prepaid Visa accepted by gambling sites; Visa Gift cards and Visa prepaid cards.

A Visa Gift card comes with a preset amount of money that you can not top-up after using. On the other hand, Visa prepaid cards are bought empty, and you will need to top up the cards with real money before using them. You can also refill them as many times as possible.

Irrespective of the prepaid Visa type you choose, you will find them safe and quick. They come with advanced security encryption that protects users’ data and funds. You can also use the Visa prepaid cards anonymously since they are not connected to your bank account.

Using a Visa Gift Card at an Online Casino

Visa gift cards are great for making quick and secure deposits at online casinos. Due to the stellar reputation of the card provider, most online casinos that take prepaid Visa also feature gift cards. If you want to gamble with Visa gift cards at gambling online, here are some things you should know.

Firstly Visa gift cards are not reloadable. You can only use them one time. Once you exhaust the deposit amount of the visa gift card, you won’t be able to refill it.

Secondly, Most Visa gift cards have a $500 max limit. However, you will find some special visa gift cards with a $1000 limit.

Online casinos do not usually charge you any additional fee for depositing with Visa gift cards. However, when you purchase the cards, you will be required to pay an activation fee. The activation fee varies depending on your gift card’s balance.

Although they are all powered by Visa, there are different payment platform companies in charge of issuing Visa gift cards. They include NetSpend, Green Dot, MoneyCard, and MyVannila. Of all these options, Vanilla Visa gift cards have the highest usage amongst United States players.

How To Deposit with Vanilla Visa

Funding your online casino account with Vanilla Visa is simple and straightforward. To start vanilla visa gift card online gambling, follow the steps below.

Firstly, get a Vanilla Visa card with a specific balance.

After that, sign up or log into your chosen online casino. You must have made sure that the online casino accepts Visa gift cards.

Head on to the Cashier/Banking section of your casino and click deposit. You will be provided with a series of deposit methods.

Look for a Visa or Vanilla icon and click on it. You will be taken to a new window where you will need to enter your Visa gift card information.

Confirm your transaction, and the funds will be immediately deposited in your casino account.

Things To Know About Online Casinos That Accept VISA Gift Cards

Not all online casinos allow you to deposit with Visa gift cards. However, those that offer the option share some rules and conditions that pertain to using Visa gift cards at their gambling sites. These conditions are important and can make the difference between making a successful deposit or not. Here are some of them

Online casinos that accept visa gift cards usually enjoin you to check whether your Visa gift card can work internationally before purchasing them. This is because you can only use most cards in the country of purchase. For instance, if you purchase bovada visa gift cards in the United States, you can only use them at online casinos based in the US.

An international visa gift card incurs about 2.5% of the card amount when you use it at a site not based in the country you purchased the card from.

Lastly, the minimum amount you can deposit with a Visa gift card at most casinos is $20, while the maximum limit varies from $1000- $5000.

Conclusion

Using Visa gift cards is a safe way to deposit at online casinos. Several players prefer visa gift cards as a deposit method because of some extra features the card offers, like speedy transactions and no additional charges.

However, if you desire a higher limit or reloadable cards, you should look into using prepaid VISA for online gambling.