CBD Capsules vs CBD Oil – 2020 Comparison Guide

The CBD market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. Since so many benefits to our health have been proven, revenue has exceeded 10 billion dollars, and is projected to increase by an additional 25 percent over the next 5 years. It is also legal almost everywhere, so people have no fear of getting into trouble because of consumption. For all these reasons, the market is flooded with various CBD products. There are so many of them that a person who is not an expert in this field can be completely confused and does not know what to choose at all. There is everything you can imagine, from chocolates with CBD, to skincare and everything else. But the two best and most proven options are oil and capsules. Their effectiveness as well as the availability are the best compared to all other products. But while they have a lot in common, there are a few differences, which can make it hard for you to decide. After reading our comparison guide, everything will be much clearer to you.

CBD oil

Consumption of CBD oil is the most common consumption of CBD. To simplify it is obtained by extracting cannabis, but of course, how to extract CBD is a much more complex topic you could read more about if you want to know more about the process. Then the resulting oil is added to another type of oil such as hemp seed. This is called a tincture and can be used for a variety of things. For example, it is used by putting a few drops under the tongue or adding to food.

CBD capsules

As the name suggests, these are capsules that contain CBD. It is similar to oil, but instead of obtaining a liquid, they are packaged in capsules. They are consumed like any capsule, you drink it with water and that’s it. There are no different ways to use it like when you are consuming CBD oil.

Comparison guide

Price

This is one of the first things that interests everyone, because the budget plays a big role when you make any choice. But here the price will play almost no role, because oil and capsules have a very similar price. The price may vary depending on the quality of the products themselves, but not so much on whether you choose one or the other option.

Taste

To be honest, CBD oil does not taste good at all. The reason for this is that it is a completely natural product and therefore very healthy, but most people do not like the taste and texture. The capsules, on the other hand, are completely tasteless, so they are definitely a better option if you don’t already like the taste of the oil. If it doesn’t matter to you, then it doesn’t matter what you choose, but if you want to avoid earthy taste, opt for capsules. If you really want oil, try to find one that is odorless and flavorless.

Bioavailability

Bioavailability refers to how much CBD will be utilized from what is ingested. The higher the bioavailability, the better it is. Here the victory brings the oil because its bioavailability is between 10 and 40 percent. The reason is primarily that you mostly consume it by putting it under your tongue and it goes directly into the bloodstream afterward. If you consume it differently, for example with food, then bioavailability decreases. Capsules have a bioavailability of between 5 and 15 percent, a maximum of 20 percent which can best CBD pills reach. Click here to learn about its potency. The reason is that your digestive system first processes what you have ingested, where more properties are certainly lost. In case you have digestive inflammation, then it is beneficial that they pass through your digestive tract. When we look at the average of both, it is similar to the bioavailability of vitamins.

Dosing

Dosing is certainly easier if you use capsules, although dosing oil is not rocket science either. When you buy the tincture, you will receive a dropper on which the dosage will be indicated. However, if you have never done this before, it can vary how much you ingest from one time to another. Dosing oil can also be an advantage, because once you learn how to do it, then you can also take it several times a day. If you do not want to bother with dosing, simply buy capsules. You will then take the same dose each time.

Convenience

When we talk about how convenient it is to consume, it would be realistic to say that both options are very convenient. Yet of course, capsules are an even simpler and cleaner method of taking CBD. Many people use both options, so for example if they are outside and staring, they take a pill, and if they are at home, then they use oil that they put under their tongue for bioavailability.

Time until you feel the effects

Oil certainly wins here. As we have already said, it enters the bloodstream incomparably faster and that is why many people say that they feel the onset after only 10 minutes. Of course, this depends on the potency of the product, so sometimes it takes an hour, but it is usually between 10 and 30 minutes most often. On the other hand, the benefits pass quickly. You can feel the effects of the capsules in an hour, and it often takes more time. But that’s why you will feel them for hours.

Conclusion:

After reading our comparison guide, it is clear to you that there is no clear winner here. Both options are very good and have their advantages and disadvantages. Your decision will depend solely on your needs, as well as what is more convenient to you. Using both is an option that many opt for, it is just important to pay attention to the dosage. And of course, you only buy from reputable sellers. Precisely because this is such a fast-growing market, there are many sellers whose products are not yet of proven quality.