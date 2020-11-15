George Alexander Louis Net Worth 2020

Born with a silver spoon in his mouth literally, the most talked about infant of 2013 George Alexander Louis. Born to parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. It’s hard to tell if he has Prince William or Kate’s facial features but he definitely has the family’s illustrious bank account and growing net worth. It all started December 3rd when Middleton was rushed to the hospital after experiencing extreme morning sickness. Later that day the Clarence House which is the home of the royal family tweeted that the couple were expecting their first child.

The couple never revealed the sex of the baby or the name until his official arrival. The baby boy was born at 4:24 p.m. July 21st, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. His birthday is the same day as former Disney star turned singer Selena Gomez. George Alexander Louis received dozens of tweets from celebrities around the world including Harry Styles of One Direction, “.. A King is Born.” LeAnn Rhimes and reality star Snooki also chimed in on twitter with congratulations to the royal family.

At 7pm local time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge exited the St. Mary’s Hospital where George was conceived and showed his face to the crowd of hundreds of anxious reporters and watchers from all over the world. George Alexander Louis is the new heir to the throne. The Royal Family’s net worth is at $4 billion which includes jewelry, and estates. Whoever is the reigning King or Queen of England is is the benefactor of “The Crown Estate”. The Crown Estate is a $13 billion real estate portfolio that has been passed down by generations of British royals dating as far back as the 11th century. So it might be another 70 years before George takes over, after his mother and father passes but it doesn’t matter he’s still a rich kid. He also doesn’t have to worry about paying taxes EVER!!