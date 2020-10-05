How Much is Harry Styles Worth in 2020?

2013 was a major year for the biggest band in the world, One Direction. The group released their debut film documentary This Is Us. The movie dominated Labor Day weekend box office during it’s release raking in over $15 million. Total grossing worldwide reached $67 million.

The group also dropped their third album Midnight Memories at the end of the year. It was the fast selling album of the year in the UK with 187,000 copies sold in the first four days leading it to be the best selling album in the UK with over 685,000 sold. These boys are definitely on a roll and their success doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Outside of their bright careers their personal lives seem to be going in the right direction. Harry Styles was recently linked to Kendall Jenner, another high earning celebutante. Kendall, younger half sister of Kim Kardashian, is working on her own future having walked the runway for Marc Jacobs at Fashion week.

The youngest member of British music sensation One Direction, Harry Edward Styles has always loved to sing. Music was his first love and his idol Elvis Presley helped him cope with his parents divorce when he was 7. He was born February 1, 1994 exactly one month older than Justin Bieber. His parents are Anne Cox and Des Styles. He has one sister named Gemma.

One Direction the latest British Import to take over the world is worth an estimated $30 million. The boy band hails from different regions of the UK. Their rise to fame started when each of the members auditioned for X Factor as solo artist. They were originally eliminated and producers formed them in a group. Now with as much hype and craze surrounding each of the guys you would think they would be worth so much more. But this is just the beginning. The $30 million is how much they made in 2012 so far.

Their two albums Up All Night (2011) and Take Me Home (2012), broke several records, topped the charts of most major markets, and generated worldwide chart-topping singles, including “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Live While We’re Young”.

Group member Harry Styles recently ended his relationship with Taylor Swift who is also a high earning celebrity. This year they were nominated for Brit Awards, Video Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards and won beating out Justin Bieber, Adele, Jessie J and dozens of other major artist. The band have been spotted hanging out with another teen sensation Justin Bieber.

Harry Styles is 5 foot 9 and weighs 160 lbs a slim guy but all that could change as he has begun exercising vigorously while on tour. Harry Styles is said to be taking his new fitness regime very seriously, opting to take ice baths like professional sportsmen do. The teenage heartthrob, along with the rest of the band – Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne – is currently on the gruelling Take Me Home Tour.

The five-piece are on a new diet and fitness regime to help them cope with their demanding schedule, and Harry is said to be taking it very seriously.