How Drug Detox Works: 10 Important Things You Need To Know

According to leading experts helping individuals dealing with drug addiction, detox is a set of processes and strategies that are aimed to remove the presence of drugs from the human body. The detoxification process also covers managing withdrawal symptoms in patients.

No two individuals who are drug users will have the same approach to detox processes and programs. The human body is wired to react differently. While some individuals that are recovering show positive results right from the get-go, others might see slow results.

The above usually depends on the kinds of drugs an individual was consuming and the time frame of usage. What is certain is that detoxification requires expert supervision and strong willpower to get back to recovery.

In this article, we are going to look at ten important things you need to know about how drug detox works. If you are looking for the best detox programs and specialists, please visit the official website.

What is Drug Detox: Meaning and Definition

The first and probably the most important thing you need to know about drug detox is that it is the first step of the recovery process. As we have already mentioned, drug detox is a process that aims to eliminate all traces of drugs and other dangerous substances from the human body. Detoxing has both a physical aspect as well as addresses strong mental health concerns.

People who are addicted to drugs get used to the same after sustained usage. Over a period, the human brain, along with the body’s bloodstreams start craving these drugs. While medical procedures and medications help in removing the physical vestiges of the drugs, the human brain reacts differently. As drugs alter the brain’s chemistry, it triggers withdrawal symptoms.

The best results of detox take place under the supervision of trained and experienced professionals. Individuals affected with a drug addiction problem need to check into specialized facilities where nurses, counselors, and healthcare experts are present on a 24×7 basis. The aim is to be always under the supervision of experts to guarantee the best from drug detoxification.

List of 10 Important Things you need to know about Drug Detox Programs

1. A Drug Detox Program begins with a Medical Assessment-

We have already mentioned that no two individuals will have the same requirements from a drug detox program. This is why specialized detox centers first start with a complete medical assessment. This usually helps in understanding the patient’s past medical history, blood tests, and mental health evaluation. Once this is done, a patient’s personalized detox plan is created.

2. Withdrawal Symptoms are a Major Problem to contend with-

Addiction takes place when the brain and body start craving the drugs compulsively. When you stop consuming, the brain sends strong signals and triggers to make you consume again. If you force yourself to stop, there are certain physical discomforts you can experience. Sweating, diarrhea, trembling, fever, high BP, body pain, and nightmares, and withdrawal symptoms.

3. Medications are an Important Component of the Detox Program-

Medications aim to counteract the signs and symptoms of withdrawal that drug users routinely experience. Medications that can help control anxiety, fever, BP, and others are given. You need to know that no medication can target every possible symptom of withdrawal. Patients are also given sleep medications to help them recover and put their brains to rest.

4. Best Results are expected from 24×7 Support in Detox Centres-

Any detox program is mentally and physically taxing for patients. They may need round-the-clock support from leading professionals that are trained and experienced in dealing with their concerns. Checking into detox centers and availing of 24×7 care is probably the best shot of recovering from a drug addiction problem. There are multiple things you need to take care of.

5. There is no Defined Period for Drug Detox Recovery-

While normal detox programs can last anywhere between seven to ten days, most experts agree that this cannot be properly defined. This is because no two individuals have the same kind of drug problem. To be honest, the duration of the detox depends on the kind of drugs consumed and how it is being used. It all depends on the response from the individual’s body.

6. Mental Health Therapy is necessary during Detox Programs-

The fight to overcome drug addiction has a strong mental health component to it. This is why most detox centers work with leading mental health counselors and therapists to help patients. The fight is to strengthen willpower and establish the belief that an individual will come out of this problem. Counselors play a major role in improving mental health issues.

7. Detoxification can be an Incredibly Painful and Tough Process-

There is no need to beat around the bush as far as detoxification programs are concerned. For a patient, it can be physically and emotionally demanding. You will experience severe body pains during withdrawal and you will have to fight and overcome each one of them with help from experts. Being motivated through the entire process will help you overcome the addiction.

8. Rapid and Ultra-Rapid Detox Programs are Dangerous and should be avoided-

There are no shortcuts when it comes to detox programs. Even though some institutes offer them, their risks far outweigh their positives. Dangerous and fast processes can lead to health complications. It can invite the onset of dangerous infections, choking, incessant vomiting, and even heart attacks. It is best to avoid rapid detox programs at all costs.

9. Established Detox Centres are Covered by Insurance Plans-

If you want the best for yourself, you need to be prepared for medical costs. This is why before checking into a detox facility, make sure that your medical insurance is going to cover the same. Alternatively, you can first contact the center and find out details in this regard. If you do not have insurance cover, you might have to bear huge financial costs and expenditures.

10. Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery does not stop with Detox Programs-

In the opening sections of the article, we have noted how drug detox is just the first step of the recovery process. This means that even after you have been to the detox center, you need to ensure that you are following through with other treatment and recovery plans. This usually includes support group sessions, one-on-one counseling, and healthy diet and fitness plans.

The Bottom Line

Detox centers and experts do not have a magic wand that can end all your suffering. However, they do have a set of medically proven and tested strategies that have been able to help address concerns in a wide range of cases. Choosing the right drug detox center is critical to aid your complete addiction recovery. If you would like us to discuss any of the mentioned points in greater detail, please reach out to us in the comments below.