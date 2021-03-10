6 Tips That May Improve Wellness in 2021we

According to the World Health Organization, health isn’t just the absence of disease; health can also refer to a person’s physical, mental, and social well-being. Wellness, on the other hand, is its subset—it’s focused more on your well-being. It’s about positive moods and emotions, and the absence of the negative emotions that can poison your mind, like depression and anxiety.

Wellness seeks to address a broader spectrum of a person’s well-being, embracing the overall balance of mental, emotional, and physical health. It’s about how you live your life. But wellness isn’t a destination—it’s the entire journey. If you want an optimal quality of life, strive for a higher level of wellness. Maintaining it is the key.

With wellness, the goal isn’t just to survive, but to flourish and thrive. For many, however, making conscious decisions every day to eat healthily and exercise is a huge burden. Octavia Butler once wrote, ‘First forget inspiration. Habit is more dependable.’ Well, she isn’t wrong. Waiting for inspiration to exercise or do something positive is a fool’s bet. What will keep you going is habit—the good kind.

Tips for Wellness

Striving for wellness isn’t easy. Wellness isn’t found in self-help books or a Julia Roberts movie, after all. You need discipline, patience, and insight into what makes your journey into wellness a life-changing experience. Journey before destination, right?

Perhaps the tips below will help you get started on your journey.

1. Healthy Sleep Habits

There are excellent reasons why ‘get enough sleep’ is one of the most common pieces of advice. Sleep, after all, is essential. It’s during sleep that your body repairs itself. Cytokines, a type of protein used by your body to fight trauma, inflammation, and infection are released by your immune system as you sleep. Essentially, your body heals, your brain resets, and your energy is renewed as you sleep.

If you aren’t getting enough sleep, then there may be underlying problems, like anxiety and depression. An adult needs at least seven hours of sleep every night. If you don’t, your concentration might get impaired, you’ll feel lethargic, and your mood is affected.

Among adults, it’s estimated that 15% to 24% of them suffer from insomnia. There are many available treatment options for insomnia, like sleeping pills. But if you aren’t keen on using these medications, there are natural options that you can try, like these various CBD products from populum.com. CBD’s anti-anxiety properties might help you improve the quality of your sleep.

2. Follow A Healthy Diet

Eating healthy food and following a healthy diet sounds easy, but sometimes, it could be difficult. According to dietitians, 70% to 80 % of being healthy means eating healthy food at the proper time.

Moreover, nutrition experts say that certain foods can make you feel better, like fish rich in omega-3 (like salmon), fruits and vegetables, lean meat, and foods rich in fiber. Adding fiber to your diet is actually one of the easiest steps you can take towards your wellness, as the nutrient feeds the good bacteria in your gut. These good bacteria are responsible for producing serotonin, a chemical that not only boosts your mood, but regulates your sleep, too.

3. Drink Plenty of Water

Be kind to your kidney and drink plenty of liquids. The less water you drink, the more your kidney will have to work harder. Besides, your body is made of about 60% water. Doctors (and mothers, too) recommend that an adult needs about 2 liters of liquid every day.

Staying hydrated is crucial especially if you’re exercising and working up a sweat; not only does it replenish your electrolytes, but it can also make you feel refreshed and reinvigorated. Staying hydrated is also good for your skin.

4. Practice Meditation

Stress is a killer. It takes its toll not only on your mental health, but also on your body. And, apparently, stress is more dangerous than previously thought. It can speed up your body’s deterioration, which could include your heart, and if that isn’t enough, it would make you more vulnerable to a score of other diseases, from simple sniffles to cancer.

There are several options on how to combat stress, but remember that meditation is an excellent option, and has also been proven to be effective in combating stress. It can give you a sense of peace, calmness, and balance. Moreover, people who practice meditation are also less susceptible to heart attacks and strokes.

Meditation is the cheapest and easiest way to fight off stress. You can meditate for 20-30 minutes a day and clear the data overload and mental chaff that builds up in your brain, which adds to your stress.

5. Exercise

Some people may get turned off at the mere mention of exercise. Not all exercises, however, are done at the gym. You can go on bike rides, walks, or go for a run. If you haven’t tried running before, don’t be too quick in dismissing it.

It can be fun; runner’s high is a real thing. There are C25K (couch to 5 kilometers) apps that could train you to go from absolute beginner to running 5 kilometers without stopping in a few weeks. Also, you can combine running and meditation in one sweat-filled activity!

Yoga, too, is a great exercise, and it can be as light or as strenuous as you want it to be. It’s great for your posture and is highly recommended to alleviate lower back pains. It’s also excellent for increasing your core strength. Moreover, you’ll find that it’s extremely difficult to feel bad about anything after a run or a yoga session. Your body will be awash in endorphins after an exercise.

6. Live Ethically

Living ethically can give a person inner peace. According to Aristotle’s ethical philosophy, the highest good a person can achieve is to pursue happiness or eudaimonia. An important facet of the Greek philosopher’s happiness theory is that leading a virtuous life leads to happiness. Virtuous acts, according to Aristotle, should be done with a conscious choice and motivated by a moral purpose.

In other words, you’re doing something good because it’s the right thing to do, and not because it will gain you recognition or thousands of Facebook likes. Character is therefore essential. This implies that virtue is acquired through practice—by being honest, courageous, generous, compassionate, and others, a person can develop the habit of being virtuous.

Keep in mind, though, that overdoing things doesn’t mean extra virtue points. Virtue ethics doesn’t endorse extremes; for example, courage is a virtue, but recklessness isn’t; neither is cowardice. Philosophers call this the golden mean, and it refers to finding moral behavior between two extremes. Nothing to excess, according to the Delphic Maxim.

Virtuous people—the Aristotelian kind—certainly aren’t miserable; they’re well-adjusted, happy, and radiate wellness.

Conclusion

Your journey to wellness should start with developing good habits. Wellness ultimately means taking care of yourself—sleeping well, eating and drinking sufficiently, taking care of your emotional and physical needs, and being a good person. If you do all this, wellness could be achieved. You’ll be ready to face life’s challenges.

As said by the poet Pablo Neruda: ‘You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.’