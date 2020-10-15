Paulina Rubio Net Worth in 2020

X Factor judges, producers, and hostNicknamed La Chica Dorada, the Golden child Paulina Rubio was born to be a star. The Latin music sensation was just named the newest judge on X Factor in 2013. Rubio who has had a long and extensive career in the music industry selling over 20 million albums worldwide is lending her skills and advice to thousands of music hopefuls. Simon Cowell the show’s executive producer wanted someone with personality and flair to replace the stoic Britney Spears. He made the right decision. This firecracker has a lot to say and has a great deal of chemistry with her co-judges. Simon paid her handsomely offering her a $1.5 million paycheck which is higher than Kelly Rowland and Demi Lovato’s pay. But she was well off before the pay day. Her net worth is $20 million from album sales and concert tours.

Long before Paulina Rubio was worth millions her family thought she was worth even more. They nicknamed her the Golden child. Growing up in a household of entertainers Paulina’s mother was an actress. Susana Dosamantes began acting in 1969 with legendary actors like John Wayne. Her daughter Paulina fell in love with music and was a member of the Mexican teen group Timbiriche. She developed her skills in a performing arts school. The only member with classical music training Rubio stood out. After ten years of touring Latin America with Timbiriche, Rubio went solo.

Rubio’s raspy voice, provocative style and attitude helped her fifth studio album reach international success and acclaim. Paulina the self titled album was nominated three times at the second annual Latin Grammy Awards. Nominations for “Album of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, and “Best Female Pop Vocal Album.” She won all three awards. It became Paulina Rubio first number 1 album on Billboard’s “Top Latin Albums” chart. It was also the biggest selling Latin album of all 2001. The album Paulina has been certified 4× Platinum in Mexico for shipping 600,000 albums, while being certified 8× Platinum (Latin field) in the U.S. for shipments of 800,000 units.

Paulina Rubio, Husband and Son

In 2006 the latin princess began living a fairy tale of her own. She was engaged to Nicholas Vallejo-Najera at the Eiffel Tower and the couple later married and had their first child together Andrea. But the fairy tale quickly came to an end when they filed for divorce in 2010.

Paulina Rubio is chosen to mentor the Boys this season of the X Factor.