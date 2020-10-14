Rasheeda Files for Divorce from Kirk Frost

Finally! It took six season of lies, cheating, and financial issues to end their unhappy marriage. Rasheeda officially separates from husband of 14 years Kirk Frost. The couple have been put through it all on national television since 2012. But with the announcement of a baby by a one night stand, Rasheeda is at her breaking point.

According to sources Rasheeda didn’t find out about Jasmine Washington’s baby until filming began in January. Prior to that no one knew Kirk had another child outside of his marriage. But producers were tipped off when Jasmine filed for child support in Fulton County Georgia. That’s when VH1 and Mona Scott slide in to offer Kirk’s baby mama an offer she couldnt refuse. She was given a salary of $77,000 for eleven episodes of Love and Hip Hop and was asked to keep her new job secret from Kirk. The producers wanted to catch all the drama on film.

We were also told there was an emotional meeting with Rasheeda that was caught on camera recently. The meeting Jasmine revealed the birth certificate. It sent Mrs. Frost over the edge and Rasheeda ran to her lawyers.

The couple is currently separated but we are told Rasheeda is working with lawyers and filing papers asap.

tammy-rivera/

Facebook Comments