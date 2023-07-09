Recipe of Goulash with Spaetzle

Goulash, a traditional stew of meat and vegetables, seasoned with paprika and other spices, has its roots deep within the culinary traditions of Hungary.

It emerged during the 9th century as a staple meal for shepherds who cooked their meat in a special pot called ‘bogrács’, slow-cooked to perfection. As for spaetzle, it is a type of egg noodle, cherished across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary.

Thus, the combination of goulash with spaetzle is a hearty delight, weaving a flavorful thread through the diverse tapestry of Central European cuisine.

Now, if you are a food lover and want to add more culinary delights to your repertoire, you must try the cheesy chicken and rice from minuterice.com/recipes/cheesy-chicken-and-rice/ The recipe is simple, savory, and oh-so delicious!

Ingredients

To prepare Goulash with Spaetzle, you will need the following ingredients:

2 pounds of beef stew meat, cubed

2 onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of sweet paprika

1 teaspoon of caraway seeds

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cups of beef broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

For the Spaetzle:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

1/2 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of salt

Water for boiling

Instructions

Follow these steps to prepare the Goulash with Spaetzle:

Step 1

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic, and sauté until they become translucent.

Step 2

Add the beef stew meat to the pot and cook until browned on all sides. This will give the meat a rich and caramelized flavor.

Step 3

Sprinkle the sweet paprika and caraway seeds over the meat and onions. Stir well to coat everything evenly.

Step 4

Add the diced bell peppers and tomatoes to the pot. Cook for a few minutes until the vegetables start to soften.

Step 5

Pour in the beef broth and season with salt and pepper according to your taste. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let it simmer for about 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the meat becomes tender and the flavors meld together.

Step 6

While the goulash is simmering, prepare the spaetzle. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, eggs, milk, and salt. Mix until you have a smooth batter.

Step 7

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Using a spaetzle maker or a colander with large holes, drop small amounts of the batter into the boiling water. The spaetzle will cook quickly and rise to the surface. Remove them with a slotted spoon and transfer to a plate.

Step 8

Once the goulash is ready, serve it hot with the freshly cooked spaetzle. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley for added freshness and color.

Nutritional Benefits of this Recipe

Goulash with Spaetzle not only satisfies your taste buds but also provides several nutritional benefits. Let’s take a look at the goodness packed into this flavorful dish:

Protein

This recipe features beef stew meat as the main protein source. Beef is rich in essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. Protein is crucial for muscle growth and repair, as well as for supporting a healthy immune system.

Vitamins and Minerals

Goulash contains an array of vegetables, including onions, garlic, bell peppers, and tomatoes. These vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and folate. These nutrients play vital roles in maintaining a strong immune system, promoting healthy vision, and supporting overall well-being.

Iron

Beef is an excellent source of iron, a mineral that helps transport oxygen throughout the body. Iron is essential for energy production and the formation of red blood cells. Including iron-rich foods like beef in your diet can help prevent iron deficiency anemia.

Antioxidants

The sweet paprika used in this recipe is a fantastic source of antioxidants. Antioxidants help protect our cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Secrets of Preparation

To make your Goulash with Spaetzle truly outstanding, here are some secrets you can incorporate into your cooking:

Choose the right cut of meat: Opt for a tender cut of beef, such as chuck or stew meat. These cuts are ideal for slow cooking and will result in melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Browning the meat: Take the time to brown the meat before adding the other ingredients. This step enhances the flavor of the dish and adds a delightful caramelized taste.

Don’t rush the simmering process: Allowing the goulash to simmer for a couple of hours over low heat is essential for the flavors to develop fully. This slow cooking method ensures a rich and robust taste.

Adjust the spices: Feel free to adjust the amount of sweet paprika and caraway seeds according to your preference. These spices are the key to authentic goulash flavors, so finding the right balance is crucial.

Accompaniments and Storage

Goulash with Spaetzle is a complete meal on its own, but you can enhance the dining experience by serving it with some traditional accompaniments. Crusty bread, such as baguette or rye, is perfect for sopping up the flavorful sauce. For a fresh and vibrant side, a simple cucumber salad or pickles would complement the dish nicely.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Goulash tends to taste even better the next day as the flavors continue to meld together. When reheating, add a splash of beef broth to maintain the moisture and prevent the dish from becoming dry.

Goulash with Spaetzle is a comforting and satisfying dish that will transport you to the heart of Hungary. With tender beef, a rich paprika-infused sauce, and delicate homemade spaetzle, this recipe is a true winner. Don’t hesitate to give it a try and enjoy the delightful flavors and aromas of this classic dish.