The Rock Dwayne Johnson Net Worth 2020

Dwayne Johnson The Rock Net Worth 2020

Dwayne Johnson star of the 2013 film Pan and Gain is gearing up for his physically demanding role as Greek God Hercules. With a net worth of $70 million The Rock has surprised his childhood dreams of becoming a wrestler like his father Rocky Johnson and become an international superstar. Dwayne commands nearly $10 million per film and transition from the world of wrestling getting slammed and hit in the head with metal chairs to getting dolled up in the makeup chair of blockbuster films.

Born and raised in Hawayrd California The Rock excelled in academics. He received a full tuition scholarship to play football at the University of Miami in 1991. but after graduating he decided to pursue wrestling when his football career was sidelined after a knee injury in which is position was replaced by NFL player Warren Sapp. His father trained him and former wrestler Pat Patterson got him several tryouts for the WWF. He made hsi wrestling debut as Rocky Maivia in 1996 and later changed his name to the Rock.

He married his college sweetheart Danny Garcia in 1997 the day after his 25th birthday. The couple met while attending university of Miami. Their daughter Simone Alexandra was born just a few months later. The couple is currently separated but co-parent their daughter.