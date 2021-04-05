What You Need To Know About Transition Lenses

Glasses are easy to put on as you get ready during the morning. Likewise, this pair can add style to your simple work outfit. However, you may have encountered the cumbersome experience of having to squint your eyes during bright, sunny days.

Oftentimes, you may have to bring your sunnies to switch up with your glasses. This situation can be inconvenient, particularly if you need to go in and out of the house several times throughout the day for work or other responsibilities.

Transition Lenses

Nonetheless, with the invention of transition lenses, you can now say bye to squinting. With these lenses, people no longer have to switch between sunnies and glasses when going outdoors.

Alternatively called “light-adaptive lenses,” “light intelligent” and/ or “variable tint lenses”, transition or photochromic lenses, automatically darken in bright sunlight to block UV rays. In dimly lit settings, it directly returns to a regular tint. With this, you’ll no longer have to bother fishing your pair of sunglasses out from your bag.

Likewise, transition lenses, which are available at mottoptical.com, may potentially limit the harmful glare produced by your electronic devices. Apart from this, this type of lens may be availed by customers regardless of any eye prescription needs.

Things to Know About Transition Lenses

Considering its significance, you might want to have your own pair too. However, before you get overly excited to add this to your cart, you might need to educate yourself further with how or when these lenses are practical.

Are you ready? Here are things to know about transition lenses.

How does It Work?

As mentioned, transition lenses darken immediately when exposed to sunlight and turn back to a nearly clear tint when you’re indoors. This occurs due to the reactions of silver chloride molecules in the glass lens. When it detects light, the chemical component activates and gradually coats the lens. .

The Advantages

Transition lenses have many advantages that you can have such as:

1.Different Color Tints

These photochromic lenses have been around for decades. Historically, transition lenses only offered gray tints. Later on, brown tints were made available. Gray is a great option for neutral color perception viewing. On the other hand, brown is a suitable alternative for contrast improvement, especially if you regularly engage in sports and other outdoor activities.

Nonetheless, through the aid of tech advancements, manufacturers are now able to offer photochromic glasses with different proprietary dyes. With this, transition lenses can now be availed in a myriad of colors to cater to different eyewear preferences.

2. Cost-Effective

Although photochromic lenses cost more than regular eyeglass lenses, these can be worth the investment, especially to customers whose lifestyle involves a lot of outdoor exposure. With transitional lenses, you get to have the freedom to wear your prescription glasses while spending a good time outdoors. You get the best of both rolled into one efficient option.

Moreover, similar to your regular prescription glasses, transition lenses usually have a life expectancy of approximately two years. This is perfect as you commonly are advised to have your eyes checked and your glasses changed every one-two years. Also, there are optical clinics that offer frame packages at an affordable price. Such a good bargain!

3. Eye Protection

Research indicates that long-term, continuous, and direct ocular exposure to sunlight may result in age-related eye conditions such as photokeratitis, macular degeneration, cataracts, and other eye illnesses which may damage clear sight. macular degeneration, cataracts and other eye illnesses which may damage clear sight.

For this reason, most eye doctors will advise you to protect your eyes starting at an early age. If you have siblings or children who are wearing prescription glasses, it would be best to consider a polycarbonate lens with photochromic tints for them. This type of lens offers more resistance against UV exposure compared to other lens materials.

Moreover, during childhood, it’s crucial to have proper sun protection not only to maintain good vision but also to protect the child’s developing crystalline lens. Even for adults, transition lenses can still make a difference in keeping one’s eyes safe from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Nonetheless, although your transition lenses can protect your eyes against ultraviolet threats, know that these lenses aren’t considered as a complete substitute for sunglasses. Sunnies are still necessary and crucial, especially during beach trips, sungazing, and other prolonged activities under the sun.

The Disadvantages

Transition lenses also have disadvantages that you can consider before buying one such as:

4. Ineffective Inside the Car

Car windshields are already designed to block UV rays to help drivers see in sunny conditions. Due to this pre-made filter, wearing your photochromic tinted glasses inside the car may no longer be practical as this will no longer darken.

To address this problem, recent photochromic advancements have allowed some optical brands and manufacturers to come up with transition lenses that can still turn dim amidst UV-resistant auto glass.

If you usually drive around town, this type of transition lenses may be perfect for you. If you’re interested, you may head on to your nearest optical clinic and speak to an eye doctor to know more about this. Moreover, prepare your budget ahead as this may be quite expensive compared to the regular transition lenses.

5. Differences in Brands

Take note that nearly every retail brand offers various types of photochromic lenses. Apart from this, their products may contain varying degrees of reaction time from sun exposure. For instance, transition lenses from some brands may adjust to the brightness directly while others may have to take their time.

For this reason, it would be best to ask your eye doctor for brand recommendations that will suit your eye needs and preferences.

Final Thoughts

Nowadays, transition or photochromic lenses have become a popular eyewear option for many customers because of their host of perks. Primarily, these lenses are effective and convenient to use especially if you’re situated in a tropical region. On top of this, these lenses are able to shield you against the development of age-related eye conditions due to prolonged UV exposure.

Nonetheless, know that each person’s eye needs and health may be different. Thus, it would be excellent to communicate with your doctor whether or not photochromic lenses are suitable for you. He may also possibly ask you to make minor adjustments in your diet and lifestyle to maximize your eyewear purchase and keep your eyes healthy.