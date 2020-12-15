11 Great Unique Gifts This Holiday Season – 2020 Guide

With the holiday season just around the corner and the deadline for buying everyone a gift approaching, it might be a good time to start thinking about what you’re going to get for your loved ones. With so many holidays behind us, it’s hard not to become dull and repeat the same gifts over and over again. It would be easier if you could just hand everyone $50 and be done with it, but that’s really not what the holiday season is about. Many would appreciate it, without a doubt, but, we’re kind of traditional and we still believe that heartfelt gifts are just better. In case you’re stuck and you don’t know what to get your family and friends, let’s us help out with some unique suggestions.

1. Yeti Hopper Portable Cooler – For Him

If you’re male family members or loved ones love hiking or camping, or are just couch potatoes who don’t like to get up when they’re watching football, this just might be an ideal gift. It’s even big enough to fit any wine bottle, so if you ever go out on a romantic picnic, you can enjoy a chilled pinot noir with lots of spare room for cheese and crackers. Of course, there’s plenty of room for a twelve-pack so boys’ outings and football games are easily covered.

2. Flora Luminare Body Luxuries Gift Set – For Her

All of us love to relax, especially in a bathtub. However, if we’re being honest, women just deserve it more. They juggle a million things at once so it’s safe to say they’re entitled some relaxing time and pampering. Since we’re all bound to our homes and spa isn’t really an option, filling a bathtub with bubbles and notes of jasmine, orange and vanilla can be a perfect getaway opportunity for lovely ladies in your life.

3. Bevel Shave Starter Kit – For Teenage Boys

One of the most defining father/son moments in boys life is when a father teaches you how to shave. It might seem cheesy, but, unless someone shows you right away how to properly shave, your beard is going to grow in 15 different directions and there’s no fixing that later in life. This kit is well equipped with everything a young man may need – razor, shaving brush, shaving cream, priming oil and a balm. All that is left is a few pointers from the old man and that’s it.

4. Celestial Divinity Luxe Quad – For Teenage Girls

This is a remarkable gift for all the teenage ladies out there that are in love with makeup. Makeup has become a form of art, so having a quality set is very important. Eyeshadow palettes are especially important because you can do a lot of magical stuff with just a few colours and blending brushes. This eyeshadow set is really particularly gorgeous and sparkly and is definitely a great gift for any makeup enthusiast out there.

5. Colourful Socks – For Everyone (Over 25)

There’s nothing more Christmas-y than a pair of socks. Sure, it was annoying when you were a child because you wanted toys and as a teen, you wanted cash or video games, but as we get older, we really start liking the socks. They’re cool, they’re not expensive and they make sure there’s nocoldfit anymore. And let’s face it, who has ever bought themselves a pair of socks, right?

6. Leather Travel Duffle Bag – For Everyone

It’s true, we’re not travelling anywhere, at least for the time being, but who can resist a nice, quality leather bag? This sturdy, leather duffle bag can be your best friend if you’re going away for a few days. It looks cool and kind of old-school and it can fit probably about a hundred pairs of those socks we’ve just mentioned – or just a regular number and the other necessary stuff.

7. PlayStation 5 – For The Whole Family

No, we’re just kidding. There’s no way you’ll be able to get this console in time for Christmas. However, consider this as an Easter gift, it should be (fingers crossed) available by then and who knows, maybe by that time, there will be more than four next-gen games to play on it.

8. 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster – For Movie Buffs

Now, this is certainly a unique gift. If you (yes, you can get yourself a present, why couldn’t you) or anyone else you know loves movies and quirky stuff, this is an ideal gift for the holidays. Once you watch a movie, you scratch it off and move on to the next one. It should be easy to go through all of them with this much free time on our hands.

9. Camping Hammock – For Adventurers

Anyone that loves outdoors will be absolutely obsessed with this portable hammock. It doesn’t matter whether you like to go camping or just relaxing in your backyard, sipping beer, this hammock will be your trusted friend. However, we’d really suggest using it on camping trips – it would be such a shame for this beauty not to see the forest. By the way, it’s neon orange – you can see it from the space.

10. Powerbeats Pro – For Fitness Lovers

Yes, these are the headphones for fitness lovers, not audiophiles. If you like music, you can do a lot better, but if you’re a fitness nut, you’re not running on a treadmill or deadlifting with XM4’s on your head. These headphones are sweat-resistant, have a great battery life, are completely wireless and they will stay in your ears even if you do a Slipknot headbanging session in-between reps.

11. Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo – For Coffee Lovers

This is a great gift for all the coffee lovers out there. It doesn’t matter if you like espresso, cappuccino, mocha – this machine can do it all. The best thing about it is – all you have to do is press a button. It requires absolutely zero skill. Just remember not to gift this to a barista, they might take it as an insult.

There you have it. A couple of classics and a couple of slightly different, yet cool, holiday gifts for you and your loved ones. Hopefully, this has given you a few ideas, Happy holidays!