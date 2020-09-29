8 Most Popular Love Cheatings In Hollywood 2020

At times, we come to know about the love affairs of celebrities. Their relationships, like everyone else’s, have ups and downs. Some affairs get stronger with time, and even marriages do happen. But many celebrities do cheating or get cheated while being in a relationship, which usually led to the separation.

Sometimes, celebrity marriages end up in a night or after a long term relationship due to the infidelity of their partners. Cheatings are, unfortunately, all around us. This can happen to anyone.

In this article, we will introduce you to some of the most famous celebrity cheating scandals in Hollywood.

The Most Popular Love Cheatings In Hollywood

1. Ashton Kutcher And Demi Moore:

Demi Moore announced her divorce from Ashton Kutcher after more than six years of their marriage. The reason for this divorce is Ashton’s alleged affair with the 22-year-old Sara Leal.

2. Eva Longoria And Tony Parker:

Eva Longoria filed a divorce from her husband, Tony Parker, in 2010. The divorce occurred after she realized that Tony had an extramarital affair with his colleague Brent Barry’s wife, Erin Barry.

3. Maria Shriver And Arnold Schwarzenegger:

Maria and Arnold decided to get separated after 25 years of their marriage on May 9, 2011. Arnold admitted that he has a son with his long-time cleaning lady, Mildred Patricia Baena. So, Maria filed a divorce on July 1, 2011.

4. Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson:

The alleged affair of Kristen with her 41-year-old married ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ director Rupert Sanders broke hearts of Team Edward members worldwide on July 25. Kristen remained silent on her relationship with Robert Pattinson for four years but later offered a public apology to Robert for her disloyalty.

5. Hugh Grant And Elizabeth Hurley:

In 1987, after meeting on the set of ‘Remando al Viento’, Grant and Hurley started dating. Hurley even stood by Grant’s side when he was arrested in 1995 for seeking prostitutes. After being in a relationship for 13 years, in 2000, both decided to separate.

6. Sienna Miller And Jude Law:

The relationship between Miller and Law did not last long though both got engaged in 2004 and separated two years after. The reason for their separation was Law’s alleged affair with a nanny for his children while he was with ex-wife, Sadie Frost. The actor publically apologized to Miller for this affair that became very popular in Hollywood (and appeared as a joke in the Sex and The City 2).

7. Mario Lopez And Ali Landry:

The marriage of Lopez and Landry happened in 2004 but was called off within two weeks later as Lopez reportedly had an affair. Ali tapped into Mario’s cell phone and found out that he was cheating her.

8. Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston:

After being in a relationship with Aniston for four years, Brad Pitt announced their separation. He was having an affair with his co-actress, Angelina Jolie, and was emotionally disloyal to Jennifer. The split between Pitt and Aniston stirred media rage.