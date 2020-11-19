Britney Spears Net Worth 2020

Britney Spears is worth an estimated $200 million according to Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth. 38 year old pop superstar who spent her entire career in the media had humble beginnings in Louisiana. The southern belle was launched into stardom appearing on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club with JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. The pop princess went on to release her debut album Baby One More Time in 1999. The title track was released when she was 17 years old accompanied by a video made infamous when Spears wore a Catholic school girl outfit. The single sold 500,000 copies on its first day, and peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, topping the chart for two consecutive weeks. It has sold more than 10 million as of today, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Spears continued to sell millions of albums around the world. Her follow up album Oops I Did It Again debuted at the top the U.S. Billboard 200, with first-week sales of 1,319,000 copies. According to RIAA the album has sold 24 million copies to date. Spears has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and more than 28.6 million digital singles in the United States only, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Throughout her career she has been compared to her idol Madonna. The two shared a very intimate kiss during a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The kiss became the center of a series of media headlines around the world. In her music career she’s worked with numerous top producers including Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Will i Am and countless others.

In 2012 Britney Spears landed a gig as a judge and mentor on the Fox competition series X Factor. She alongside with Demi Lovato, Simon Cowell and LA Reid mentored a group of amateur singers hoping to win a $5 million contract. The show was hosted by Mario Lopez and Khloe Kardashian. Britney was paid over $10 million for role. Tate Stevens was the season 2 winner, Carly Rose Sonenclar was 2nd place, Emblem3 and Fifth Harmony came in 3rd and fourth. But early this year she and host Khloe Kardashian were fired and replaced. In 2013 she returned to music with a new single Ooh LaLa from the Smurfs soundtrack. The film features voice overs from Katy Perry. Today her net worth is over $200 million.