9 Famous Celebrities Who Are Cigar Lovers

There is nothing like a nice cigar to get you to loosen up on a Sunday evening. But for Hollywood celebrities, cigars are very common. The wealth that some people have makes it possible to smoke expensive cigars every single day.

But several celebrities absolutely love them. So, here is a list of the 8 most famous ones.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold makes this list to no one’s surprise. The charismatic Austrian has had a pretty great carrier in Hollywood and politics. Not only has Schwarzie played some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood, but he was also the governor of California.

And there have been numerous times where Schwarzie was spotted with a cigar in his mouth. From some of the pictures out there, it seems his favorite brand is Ho yo de Monterrey, Dutch Masters, Camacho, Gurkha, and many others.

It is even said that Arnold is a top customer for some of these brands and they personality deliver the product to him.

2. Michael Jordan

Not a Hollywood celebrity but a celebrity nonetheless, Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic Basketball players to have ever graced the sport.

The charismatic professional is also a cigar lover. While we’re sure that cigars were forbidden to him during his playing days, he’s come to a point in life where smoking cigars can be a regular thing.

From what evidence the paparazzi have managed to take, Jordan’s favorite brands are similar to Arnold’s. Some of his favorite, premium brands include Gurkha, Montecristo, Arturo Fuente, and Camacho.

3. Rihanna

The Barbadian singer is one of the most iconic celebrities ever to have existed. Not only is Rihanna one of the most famous singers out there, but she is quite successful. Although her career has expanded into acting, that doesn’t stop her from enjoying the small things in life.

Rihanna loves to loosen up with a cigar in hand. She’s even posted a few pictures on her Instagram doing just that. And paparazzi have taken photos of the singer enjoying a cigar while out with friends. Being a native Barbadian, Rihanna knows what brands to enjoy. Her favorite ones are Dutch Masters, Cohiba Comador, and Gurkha.

4. Jay-Z

When we talk about one of the greatest in the rap game, Jay-Z’s name frequently comes up. But apart from spitting mad rhimes and producing quality beats, Jay-Z is a huge cigar lover.

His love for cigars has transcended into all walks of life. He enjoys a cigar at home and he enjoys a cigar while producing. One thing that Jaz absolutely loves is a Cuban smoke. His favorite brands are Montecristo, Camacho, Dutch Masters, and Swisher Sweets, and even has his own cigar production plant.

The name of his cigars is Cohiba Comador and they’ve been labeled as very expensive cigars by like-minded individuals.

Every cigar lover knows that you have to have the right accessories when smoking. But it’s hard to know exactly what cutter or what lighters are best when enjoying a cigar. So, to make things clearer, make sure to head over to Cigarcigarinfo.com as they have everything you need on the topic.

5. Tom Cruise

The handsome actor has had his fair share of cigars during his days. But the love is even bigger now that Cruise is one of the top dogs of Hollywood.

Labeled as one of the most handsome actors ever to grace the big screen, Cruise has been labeled as “the cigar amigo” on more than one occasion.

While not everyone knows this, Cruise is a huge cigar fanatic. His wealth and lifestyle allow him to enjoy some of the most expensive brands that include Dutch Masters and Montecristo.

6. Clint Eastwood

It was only a matter of time before Clint Eastwood makes the list. We’ve all seen Eastwood smoke a cigar on the set of one of his western flicks, but have you seen him doing it in public?

Of course, you have as Eastwood is one of the world’s biggest cigar lovers. While most of the cigar’s that Eastwood smokes in his cowboy roles are cheap Italian Toscano’s, he loves to loosen up at home enjoying a Dutch Masters, Camacho, Montecristo, and any other expensive brand.

7. Jack Nicholson

No method actor is as successful as Jack Nicholson. The guy that put fears into our bones in “The Shining” is quite the cigar lover. Not only that, but Jack Nicholson even appeared on the cover of Cigar Aficionado, a very popular magazine that caters to cigar lovers.

The first time Nicholson enjoyed a cigar was on the set of “The Last Detail”. Ever since his love for the smoke has transcended far beyond occasional. Some of his favorite brands include Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, and Cohiba.

8. Sylvester Stallone

If Arnold can enjoy a smoke then so can Sylvester. There aren’t bigger names in Hollywood than Sylvester Stallone. The man that was the dominant face of Hollywood for more than four decades is also quite the cigar fanatic.

And when Sylvester enjoys your brand, you know that your cigars are good. It’s quite the clout for cigar brands to have the legendary Rocky, Rambo, and Barney Ross enjoy your product. And for Fuente Fuente Opus X and Montecristo, that’s exactly the case.

Not only is Sylvester quite the Hollywood celebrity, but he is quite the expert on the topic of cigars. And we’re absolutely certain that no one will mind his taste for an Opus X.

9. Usher

The American singer, songwriter, and actor are enjoying quite the career. But one thing that Usher also enjoys is a nice cigar to loosen up.

This won’t rock any headlines but the brands that Usher smokes certainly will. While Usher is known to smoke reputable brands like Cohiba Corona, Cubans, and Montecristo, he also loves exploring new tastes and brands.

So if you manage to get a hold of him at a party, you should try and recommend him a new brand and flavor that hopefully, Usher hasn’t tried yet.