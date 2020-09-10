Quarantine and Chill: Know Which Celebrities Have Been Living Together During the Pandemic

Quarantine has been tough on relationships. With unlimited restrictions, quarantine has been acting like an anti-cupid, especially for long-distance couples.

However, some celebrity couples have fought for their love during their pandemic by living together during tough times. We have got you all the juicy details regarding which celebrities are enjoying their quarantine and chill moments together.

While pandemic has been tough on the long-distance lovers, it has been a test for couples that were not ready to spend time with each other, all the time. This brings us to the misery of live-in couples, married couples, or couples that were visiting their partners before coronavirus but are stuck together because of the coronavirus travel restrictions. These couples have been finding spending too much time with their partner at home quite difficult as the faraway couples are being tested by the distance.

No matter which boat you are traveling in; together or apart, there are some celebrities out there that are giving us major quarantine couple goals. From having swimming sessions to cooking together, celebrities have been keeping their fans updated about their pandemic life through their social media profiles.

We have just the right number of couples and their activities to discuss during the quarantine and chill:

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

The on and off a couple from the Kardashian circuit, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick sparked rumors of reuniting after they were seen leaving the same house a few days after the 41st birthday of Kourtney.

This former couple is now being suspected to sort out differences by spending more time together during the quarantine. Kourtney even posted a picture of her together with Scott and their three kids on Father’s day.

She captioned the post with “Happy Father’s Day. Thankful for you and these three special ones.”

We do not know about you but we can smell some compromise in the air. *ahem*

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Talking about couples during quarantine how can we miss the new sweethearts of the town? Shawn and Camila have been seen taking long and slow walks through their neighborhood in Miami.

These cute and romantic long walks might be a way of the couple to get the required sunlight and exercise, but for us single bees it’s a whole lot of regretting spending quarantine times alone.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

How can we not talk about the hot mommy and daddy to be?

If you wanted to know which couple has taken quarantine times into good use, then you know the answer. Zayn and Gigi are expecting a child, which means a new beautiful creature is about to make a debut in the world.

Just sixty days into the pandemic, Gigi Hadid announced the most awaited news that she and Zayn Malik were expecting a child together.

Gigi took to Instagram to post an ‘oh-so-cute-it-hurts-my-heart’ picture of her and Zayn Malik smooching. She captioned the picture with the words “baby daddy.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

After spending long stretches of time together Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now having parenting time in quarantine together.

The couple has even shown empathy towards parents that are busy parenting their children during such tough times. John Legend said that he and Chrissy are having more intense parenting experience during quarantine than they ever had before.

Yeah. That’s right John, parenting can be tough, especially when your children have no clue what is going in the world outside.

However, John even said that this new parenting experience has helped him and Chrissy in being stronger more than ever.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Talk about having the best quarantine time, the singer, Jennifer Lopez is spending some quality times during the COVID-19 outbreak with a fiancée in their super luxury home in Miami.

Apart from having tough schedules. Jennifer thinks that the time she is spending with her fiancée Alex Rodriguez is the best they have experienced since they have been together.

She expresses how she and her fiancée are always traveling and have zero time to meet each other throughout their working days.

However now they are spending more time together and getting to know each other, that is not what she said but we are hoping this is the case.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Do you want to know whether spending time into quarantine helped people fall for one another? Well, Demi Lovato and Mac Ehrich have become an example.

The couple started dating in early 2020 but decided to spend the quarantine days together. Soon into Quarantine, they announced their engagement.

Well, if this is not cupid quarantine then we do not know what this is.

How to Make Your Quarantine Interesting Just Like These Celebs

As we said, Quarantine has been tough for people in a relationship but it has become even tougher for the singles. While singles cannot quarantine and chill with their partner they can always try finding one.

Quarantine has helped people innovate with dating online and this has helped in experiencing love and fun in all sorts of ways.

